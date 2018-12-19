Christmas number one: Flakefleet Primary School take on Ariana Grande

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Flakefleet Primary School takes on Ariana Grande for Christmas number one

The race to become Christmas number one is well and truly underway, and this year there's brand new competition in the form of Flakefleet Primary School from Lancashire.

Together with their teachers, the students have written, recorded and made a video for their song called 'Light Up'.

Apart from reaching Christmas number one, they're hoping to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society, a charity that helps adults with a brain disease called Alzheimer's.

Who are Flakefleet Primary School?

This isn't the first time Flakefleet Primary School have been on our screens.

They were named Happiest School in the UK 2018, and their remake of how Megan and Harry met had thousands of views online.

Who else is in the running for Christmas number one 2018?

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' is still top of the charts, and she looks like the favourite for this year's Christmas number one.

Others going for it include YouTuber Mark Hoyle, who has released a cover of Starship's 'We Built This City', raising money for the charity, Trussell Trust.

Mark Ronson's comeback single with Miley Cyrus - called 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' - entered the chart at number 10 last week, and looks set to keep on rising.

When will Christmas number one be announced?

All will be revealed on Friday 21 December, when the Christmas Top 40 will be revealed on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart.

The show kicks off at 4pm, and will be hosted by Scott Mills.

