Celebrities go all out for Christmas Jumper Day 2018

Last updated at 07:38
Ricky in a Christmas jumper
Newsround's Ricky looking good in a Christmas jumper!

Christmas Jumper Day is organised by charity Save the Children to raise money by getting people to - yes you've guessed it - wear a Christmas-themed jumper.

Since launching in 2012, over 17 million people have signed up to take part in the charity event raising £16 million.

Lots of famous faces got involved this year too.

After all if it's chilly, you need to wear a jumper so why not a cheesy Christmas themed one!?

Olympic medal winner Nicola Adams wearing a Christmas jumper.Save The Children
Not sure where the 'snow' has come from but Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams is wearing her Christmas jumper proudly
Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy in a Christmas JumperLost Voice Guy/Twitter
Was Ricky inspired by Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy's Christmas tree jumper?
Phillip Schofield and Rochelle HumesITV/Twitter
TV presenters Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes got involved on their show This Morning on ITV
Ore Oduba Christmas JumperSave the Children
Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion - and former Newsround presenter - Ore Oduba is looking quite stylish with this reindeer number
Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies from SpursSpurs/Twitter
It might be chilly on the pitch but Tottenham footballer Ben Davies (far right) and his team mates are keeping warm with their jumpers
Nicola Sturgeon Christmas JumperPA
Prime Minister Theresa May might be busy sorting out Brexit but Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, had time to get involved with the dressing up in Edinburgh
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn HolmesSave the Children
Not seen this before - two TV presenters in one unusual Christmas jumper! Here's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes
Katy Piper Christmas JumperSave the Children
And still loving the sparkles since her Strictly Come Dancing appearance, Katie Piper put on what looks like a very warm and hairy jumper!

