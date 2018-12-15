Celebrities go all out for Christmas Jumper Day 2018

Newsround's Ricky looking good in a Christmas jumper!

Christmas Jumper Day is organised by charity Save the Children to raise money by getting people to - yes you've guessed it - wear a Christmas-themed jumper.

Since launching in 2012, over 17 million people have signed up to take part in the charity event raising £16 million.

Lots of famous faces got involved this year too.

After all if it's chilly, you need to wear a jumper so why not a cheesy Christmas themed one!?

Save The Children Not sure where the 'snow' has come from but Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams is wearing her Christmas jumper proudly

Lost Voice Guy/Twitter Was Ricky inspired by Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy's Christmas tree jumper?

ITV/Twitter TV presenters Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes got involved on their show This Morning on ITV

Save the Children Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion - and former Newsround presenter - Ore Oduba is looking quite stylish with this reindeer number

Spurs/Twitter It might be chilly on the pitch but Tottenham footballer Ben Davies (far right) and his team mates are keeping warm with their jumpers

PA Prime Minister Theresa May might be busy sorting out Brexit but Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, had time to get involved with the dressing up in Edinburgh

Save the Children Not seen this before - two TV presenters in one unusual Christmas jumper! Here's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes