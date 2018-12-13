Seal found in a plant pot in Northumbria

Northumbria Police

Things you might find on a doorstep, bottles of milk, a newspaper, and a baby seal...

Wait! What?!...

Yes, you heard correctly, this young seal was found lying in a woman's plant pot in Seaton Sluice, near Whitley Bay.

We're not surprised the seal needed a rest, it had travelled from the sea, across a car park, a busy road and into the woman's garden.

Although there are probably more comfortable places to have a rest than a plant pot.

Northumbria police were called out to help and thankfully the pup was sealing fine and just needed a drink before being reunited with its family.

Paul Moorhead, one of the police officers involved, said: "Policing Northumberland has many challenges, and the beauty of the area is these kind of jobs do come along every once in a while."