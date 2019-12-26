play
Quiz: Christmas traditions from around the world

Last updated at 08:30
  • 2/5 snow close hehe

  • 5/5 YAY

  • 3/5

    Not bad, but not great

  • My Score

    3/5

  • Your score: 1 / 5
    Ho ho ho! It's time to spruce things up!
    You might need to brush up on your Christmas knowledge, but have another go and you might get top marks!🎅🎄I guess I need to work more on Christmas traditions around the world😏

  • it sais i am a qualified christmas expert

  • Your score: 5 / 5
    A round of Santa-plause!
    Well done! You are now a qualified Christmas expert!
    yes! that was my first go!
    i am from the Netherlands and they lied because you have to put a drawing and a carrot in your shoe and stand at the door and sing a sinterklaas song and then go to bed and the next day you have chocolate coins and pepernoten which are small biscuity things and the are delicious and you never get a potato!Ever!

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • 4/5 I got the second one wrong I knew quite a bit because of yesterday’s RS lesson

  • 1/6

  • 0! oh my days that's rubbish

