Quiz: Christmas traditions from around the world

To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.
What was the best bit about your Christmas dinner?
What is a reverse Advent calendar?
Ten festive facts to impress your family this Christmas
This entry is now closed for comments.
Guide: How to reduce Christmas waste
Where can you bin it? Christmas edition
Why is it called Boxing Day?
Hope
ajkdogboy
U17187978
Not bad, but not great
U17187978
3/5
U17397307
Ho ho ho! It's time to spruce things up!
You might need to brush up on your Christmas knowledge, but have another go and you might get top marks!🎅🎄I guess I need to work more on Christmas traditions around the world😏
I love BP
crazymeerkat
A round of Santa-plause!
Well done! You are now a qualified Christmas expert!
yes! that was my first go!
i am from the Netherlands and they lied because you have to put a drawing and a carrot in your shoe and stand at the door and sing a sinterklaas song and then go to bed and the next day you have chocolate coins and pepernoten which are small biscuity things and the are delicious and you never get a potato!Ever!
[Edited by Moderator]
Orangerabbitcatdancer
AstroAtomicPhysicsAbigail10159
minijem