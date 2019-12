To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Who do Little Mix listen to at Christmas? (Pictures taken at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola)

What do Little Mix listen to at Christmas? Newsround went to meet them to find out!

Jesy says she's listening to All I Want For Christmas Is You, which was originally sung by Mariah Carey.

While Perrie's a fan of Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee and she even treated us to a mini rendition!

Which songs can you not stop playing at Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.