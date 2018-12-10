play
Walkers Crisps launch crisp packets recycling scheme

Last updated at 07:46
Crisp packets to be recycledPA

A recycling scheme for crisp packets has been launched today following protests earlier this year about the issue.

Walkers was targeted for their crisp packaging, with people posting their crisp packets for Royal Mail to sort, causing widespread issues.

Now the company have put in place collection points for used crisp packets, whilst also offering a free courier service for anyone unable to access a collection point.

Environment groups have welcomed the move and hope that the public use it.

A spokesman for Walkers said: "Crisp packets are technically recyclable, the issue until now has been that they weren't being separated or collected for recycling.

"It is simple and free to use, all brands of crisp packets will be accepted and will ultimately be turned into other basic plastic items."

The crisp manufacturers have faced months of criticism for their plastic packaging with packets decades old being washed up on beaches.

A petition demanding environmentally friendly packaging received more than 330,000 signatures.

  • Awesome!!

  • That's great! Also, I cracked up when I saw the picture of Gary Lineker. He looked like he really didn't want to have that picture taken!

  • I’m really glad that they’re doing this. It’s great for the environment. I was in my school Eco Council and we were talking about how to cut down on plastic using, or how to recycle it, so this is great. 😃♻️🚯

