What's it like to go to school on a remote island?

Whitney went to find out what school life was like on the remote Scottish island of Muck

Everyone lives in different places - maybe you live in a city, in a small village, out in the countryside or on an island.

But one thing that everyone has in common is we all have to go to school!

So what is school like if you live on an island that doesn't have very many people living there?

In July 2017, Whitney travelled for two hours on a boat to visit an island called Muck in the remote Scottish highlands to see what school life is like there.

Where is Muck?

Before finding out more about what school life is like there, watch the video below to learn a little bit more about the island.

Six facts about what school life is like

Getting to school - The island is very small and there is no school bus, so the students can walk or cycle to school.

Class - As there are only nine pupils in the whole school (one who is in nursery), everybody is in the same class - even though everybody is different ages. This is different to most schools.

Teacher - One teacher teaches everybody! So Mrs M gives everybody different activities to do, depending how old they are.

Lessons - With such lovely natural surroundings, the class can enjoy lessons outside and use the environment to learn and do activities.

Lunch - As there are no shops on the island, all of the food for everybody's packed lunches has to arrive on the island by boat!

After primary school - There is only one primary school on the island but no secondary school. Once students are 12, they have to take a boat and go to secondary school on the mainland.

What are lessons like?

What's the best thing about living on an island?

We asked some of the children where the best place at school was.

Then, watch the video below to discover their favourite things about island life, whether it's playing outside or having to get food from a boat.

What do you think about what you have learnt in this article? What would you enjoy about living and going to school on an island, if you don't do already?

Let us know in the comments below!