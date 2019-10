Tyler is 11 years old and has Asperger Syndrome, a type of autism.

Following the death of his grandma, Tyler suffered from depression and mental health problems.

But, with the help of counselling, he got better and has now written a book all about his condition, his life, and how he overcame his problems.

Watch the video to hear Tyler's story.

To find out more about autism, read Newsround's guide to the condition.