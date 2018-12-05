Taylor Swift: Five ways the singer is smashing it right now

PA

Taylor Swift has managed to break yet another record with her sell out Reputation tour.

There are too many records to mention but here are five ways she's simply smashing it.

1. Touring

Getty Images Taylor performing during her Reputation Stadium Tour in Sydney, Australia

Taylor Swift's Reputation tour has made more money than any other tour in the US.

She sold over 2 million tickets and it made over $266.1 million.

She also broke her own record for a tour in the US by a woman which made the most money.

Reputation beat The 1989 World Tour's $181.5 million.

2. Winner winner

Reuters

Taylor is used to winning. At this year's American Music Awards she won four trophies including the artist of the year.

It meant she's won a total of 23 AMAs which is more than any other woman.

3. Tweet

It's not just on stage that Tay Tay is winning. She's recently been named the 'most influential' user of Twitter in 2018 according to a company which analyses social media.

That's pretty good going seeing as though she's only tweeted 13 times this year and her last post was back in June!

4. Look what records you made me break?

Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do' most streamed track in one week (by a female) with 84.4 million hits and was most watched video online in 24 hours with 43.2 million views. But she didn't keep that record for long as BTS beat her with their song Idol in summer 2018!

5. How will she end 2018?

Reuters

Taylor outsold every other artist in the US last year - selling 1.9 million copies of her sixth record, Reputation, in just seven weeks.

Pretty impressive considering she first claimed a bestselling album back in 2009 with her Fearless. And a few years later, 1989 also ended the year as a bestseller in the US.

That makes us think, how will 2018 end - even more records by the time December is over?!