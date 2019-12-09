play
Christmas 2019: What is your elf up to?

Elf on a shelf cartoonGetty Images
The elves are back and they're causing mischief! We want to know what your cheeky little elf is up to in your home?

Christmas is coming, which means the elves are back, and they're creating fun and mayhem in homes across the country.

We love to know how much trouble they're causing and we want your pictures.

Whether they're hanging off the shelf, hiding in the cupboard or snoozing in the dog's basket!

Send us in your elf pics! If you're struggling for inspiration then have a look at these from last year.

Your elf photos
A toy elf perches on a tree with a sign that reads "no nose picking zone"
Snowflake the elf has strong views when it comes to nose-picking, as he's been reminding year 1 at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
Toy elf holding slices of orange
Kitty's elf in Northern Ireland has been making healthy choices by chomping on some juicy oranges
Two toy elves sit surrounded by cotton wool balls
These two elves have been making snowballs for 8 year old Freyja
Six-year-old Noah's elf in London has decided to dip into his pocket money
To send us your pictures, email newsroundpix@bbc.co.uk.

Remember we want pictures of just elves and we also need your name but there's also some other things to bear in mind before you send stuff to us.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

25 comments

  • Like some other people I do not like elves on the shelf but one of my friends has one

  • I have n elf

  • Our elf stole our torch today

  • Today my elf on the shelf made himself a cup of tea!
    Fluffy 🐼

  • My elf joined a gang of Xmas Teddys
    Fluffy 🐼

  • today my elf was eating bananas pooping in the toilet and also he was watching Christmas films

  • Today my elf on the shelf(Jim) took a Christmas tree chocolate and ate it
    He got his mouth all messy
    Fluffy 🐼

  • Today my elf on the shelf was in my toy house ,sitting on a tiny chair with a small cup and I think it was full of water!!
    Fluffy 🐼

  • Today my elf on the shelf(Jim)drew a picture of a circle two crosses and a love heart!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    CRAZY(it is the first naughty thing he has done )
    Fluffy 🐼

  • @Holholster

    No probs thanks 4 ur reply! 😆😆😆

    I see where u r coming from they r quite freaky when they just stare at u!

    Lol!

    BE99
    🌀

