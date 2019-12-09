Christmas 2019: What is your elf up to?

Getty Images The elves are back and they're causing mischief! We want to know what your cheeky little elf is up to in your home?

Christmas is coming, which means the elves are back, and they're creating fun and mayhem in homes across the country.

We love to know how much trouble they're causing and we want your pictures.

Whether they're hanging off the shelf, hiding in the cupboard or snoozing in the dog's basket!

Send us in your elf pics! If you're struggling for inspiration then have a look at these from last year.

Your elf photos

Snowflake the elf has strong views when it comes to nose-picking, as he's been reminding year 1 at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Kitty's elf in Northern Ireland has been making healthy choices by chomping on some juicy oranges

These two elves have been making snowballs for 8 year old Freyja

Six-year-old Noah's elf in London has decided to dip into his pocket money

To send us your pictures, email newsroundpix@bbc.co.uk.

Remember we want pictures of just elves and we also need your name but there's also some other things to bear in mind before you send stuff to us.