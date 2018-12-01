play
Quiz: How much do you know about Advent?

Last updated at 12:09
  • 5/5

  • Your score: 4 / 5
  • Merry Christmas for everybody celebrating

    🎆🎄🎇✨🎋🎍CHRISTMAS🎍🎋✨🎇🎄🎆

  • Your score: 4 / 5
    Got the first one wrong
    I do not celebrate Christmas
    I am Muslim

  • 3/5

  • 4/5 on the quiz. I could still get that 5/5.

  • Wait....why is it displaying my name as U17316592. My display name should be cherryblossom_catlover!! What is going on
    😡

  • Your score: 5 / 5
    First comment yay♥️
    🍒🌸😻cherryblossom_catlover😻🌸🍒

