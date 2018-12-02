Meet the kids who are going for the Christmas number one!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: The school kids going for Christmas number one!

A school in Lancashire is hoping to 'light up' Christmas and top the music charts along the way.

Flakefleet Primary School want to become the Christmas Number 1 with their very own song, Light Up.

They have written the song themselves and it's all about giving the gift of time and spending quality moments with your friends and family.

What will you be doing to light up someone's life during the festive season?

Will you be spending time with family you haven't seen for a long time? Or maybe playing with your little brother or sister?

Or will you doing something for the people who live in your neighbourhood?

Whatever it is let us know in the comments below...