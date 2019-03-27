Can you believe these incredible, accidental discoveries?

Dr Benjamin Pohl Benjamin with his discovery

An extremely rare royal document, over 800 years old, has just been discovered... by accident.

It was found in a library run by Durham University when Dr Benjamin Pohl was looking through old documents.

He came across a charter from the time of King John, who's reign lasted from 1199 until 1216.

It's an impressive find because so few of them have survived.

And this got the Newsround team thinking about what other incredible finds we've read about...!

1. It came from outer space...

Now this story is out of this world - in 2018 a man discovered that a rock he was using as a doorstop for 30 years was in fact.... a meteorite!

A professor was asked to confirm what the rock was.

She confirmed that it was the biggest bit of meteorite she'd ever looked at in her career and it was found that the rock could be worth $100,000 - around £77,000!

2. A 'hole' new world

Getty Images Some people find pennies down wells... other people find thousands of ancient statues

In 1974, a group of Chinese farmers were digging a deep-water well near to the site of an Emperor's tomb.

As they dug further, they came across an incredible figure made entirely out of clay - a soldier ready for battle!

Archaeologists came to the site and soon discovered not one, not two, but thousands of clay soldiers buried underneath the site!

Talk about a well-y good discovery!

3. From a poo-tiful find...

Ummm, well where do we begin with this one?

Yep - it's a poo! And it was discovered in 1991 by archaeologists digging in a car park.

This is no ordinary poo however, it is thought to be 1,000 years old and to have come from a human.

Shortly after its discovery, it was put on display in a museum - showing that one person's 1,000 year old rubbish is a 21st century treasure!

4. ...to a pott-tiful find

Hansons Auctioneers The 4,000-year-old Indus Valley Harappan Civilisation pottery jar sold for £80 at auction

In 2018 a man in Derbyshire discovered that his £4 toothbrush pot bought from a car boot sale was very special.

It was a piece of pottery an incredible 4,000 years old. That pot was definitely made to last!

5. I do declare!

Getty Images A man found an 1820 copy of the Declaration of Independence in a thrift shop

It's not everyday that you walk into a local charity shop and come away with one of the most important documents in your country's history!

Nearly thirty years ago, a man paid $4 for a painting in a thrift shop in Pennsylvania, America, because he liked its frame.

The last thing he expected to find when he looked behind the painting in the frame was a copy of the Declaration of Independence - a super famous statement written after the separation of the United States of America from Britain.

The document was eventually auctioned for the incredible price of $2,420,000 in 1991 - that's the equivalent of more than £3,227,000 in today's money!