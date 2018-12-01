Hanukkah 2018: How are you celebrating?

Getty Images

This Sunday is Hanukkah - the Jewish festival of light, celebrated by Jewish adults and children all around the world.

The festival lasts for eight days and is also known as Chanukah.

It's a fun time for children who receive gifts and Hanukkah money, play games and enjoy food with their families.

