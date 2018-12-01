Hanukkah 2018: How are you celebrating?

This Sunday is Hanukkah - the Jewish festival of light, celebrated by Jewish adults and children all around the world.
The festival lasts for eight days and is also known as Chanukah.
It's a fun time for children who receive gifts and Hanukkah money, play games and enjoy food with their families.
If you're celebrating Hanukkah we want to know what you'll be doing.
Leave us a comment below to let us know your plans.
To find out more about the festival, click here to check out our guide.
CuteFluffyNarwhal
🦄💖Cutie xx💖🦄
Arisco
My family is not Jewish so we are not celebrating.
I guess Hanukkah is basically Christmas for Jewish people, for most Jews don't celebrate Christmas ( as it is a celebration of Jesus' birth but Jews don't believe in the son, they just believe in God the Father, and I think the holy spirit) :)
TheFandomGirl
and I'm not celebrating Hannukah.