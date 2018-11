Thousands of migrants have travelled from Central America, hoping to get asylum and a better life in the United States.

But they're likely to face a long wait before their asylum applications are decided on - which means many of them will be spending Christmas waiting by the border.

Many of the migrants are staying in temporary camps in the Mexican cities of Tijuana and Mexicali.

BBC correspondent Will Grant has been to one of the camps along the Mexican border where migrants have set up home.