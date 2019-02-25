Play: Can you spot the litter and save the animals?

To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.
Bank Holiday clean up: What do you think about litter?
What is the problem with plastic?
The Oscars: 5 things you need to know
Ten of the most famous tantrums in sport
Maisie Sly tells us what it was like at the Oscars
Comment number 10. Posted by Shiny silver flute
Comment number 9. Posted by BlueBlackSmilingCat
Comment number 8. Posted by U17479613
Comment number 7. Posted by U17433506
Comment number 6. Posted by Flossie
Comment number 5. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle
Comment number 4. Posted by Hope
Comment number 3. Posted by StarBaker
Comment number 2. Posted by RebeccaCbbcBlossom12
Comment number 1. Posted by StarBaker