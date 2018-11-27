Weather of the future: Scientists predict UK climate change

The year is 2118, a holographic robot is reading you the weather forecast in your virtual reality living room and the UK has just had it's hottest summer for the tenth year in a row.
Believe it or not that could be a very real vision of the future.
Using the latest technology from the people who forecast the weather, including the British Met Office, scientists predict increasing summer temperatures, more extreme weather events and rising sea levels.
We want to hear from you, what do you think the world will look like in 100 years? Let us know here.
The scientists say that record hot summers like 2018 will become more likely, whilst winter will be hotter and wetter.
That might not sound all bad, but more flooding has been predicted, partly thanks to rising sea levels due to the rise in global temperature.
The UK government says it's preparing for climate change and that eventually it may have to move people from high-risk flood areas as weather in the UK becomes more severe.
This weather outcome is only likely to happen, if the world is to continues increasing emissions of carbon dioxide rather than reducing them.
The UK already leads the world in tackling climate change - with emissions reduced by more than 40 per cent since 1990. However these projections show a future we could face without further action.
But even under a low emissions scenario, the Met Office says that the UK will see an increase in the average yearly temperature.
What do you think the world will be like 100 years from now? You can let us know by emailing your comments to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk or upload pictures and videos here .
Comment number 10. Posted by BakingSuperstar123
and I don't think it's going to get better anytime soon.
Comment number 9. Posted by BakingSuperstar123
Comment number 8. Posted by U17249228
should do something to help our planet otherwise danger lurks :(
Comment number 7. Posted by Hope
Let`s just hope we can all make a Difference Come on you peeps!
Let`s spread the world with our climate change!!
Comment number 6. Posted by StarBaker
Comment number 5. Posted by Official Newsround
From Students at Castledon College
Comment number 4. Posted by lizzy unicorn sparkle
Comment number 3. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal
Like if u agree
😻 Cutie xx😻
Comment number 2. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle
Comment number 1. Posted by TheFandomGirl
To save both animals and humans