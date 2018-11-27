Weather of the future: Scientists predict UK climate change

What the weather map could look like in 2118

The year is 2118, a holographic robot is reading you the weather forecast in your virtual reality living room and the UK has just had it's hottest summer for the tenth year in a row.

Believe it or not that could be a very real vision of the future.

Using the latest technology from the people who forecast the weather, including the British Met Office, scientists predict increasing summer temperatures, more extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

We want to hear from you, what do you think the world will look like in 100 years? Let us know here.

Getty Images

The scientists say that record hot summers like 2018 will become more likely, whilst winter will be hotter and wetter.

That might not sound all bad, but more flooding has been predicted, partly thanks to rising sea levels due to the rise in global temperature.

The UK government says it's preparing for climate change and that eventually it may have to move people from high-risk flood areas as weather in the UK becomes more severe.

The weather in the future Temperatures could be up to 5.4C hotter by 2070, while winters could also be up to 4.2C warmer.

The chance of a summer as hot as 2018 is around 50% by 2050

Rainfall could decrease by up to 47 per cent in the summer, while there could be up to 35 per cent more rain in winter.

Sea levels in London could rise by up to 1.15 metres by 2100

This weather outcome is only likely to happen, if the world is to continues increasing emissions of carbon dioxide rather than reducing them.

The UK already leads the world in tackling climate change - with emissions reduced by more than 40 per cent since 1990. However these projections show a future we could face without further action.

But even under a low emissions scenario, the Met Office says that the UK will see an increase in the average yearly temperature.

What do you think the world will be like 100 years from now? You can let us know by emailing your comments to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk or upload pictures and videos here .