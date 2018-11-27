play
Weather of the future: Scientists predict UK climate change

Last updated at 09:14
A futuristic weather map
What the weather map could look like in 2118

The year is 2118, a holographic robot is reading you the weather forecast in your virtual reality living room and the UK has just had it's hottest summer for the tenth year in a row.

Believe it or not that could be a very real vision of the future.

Using the latest technology from the people who forecast the weather, including the British Met Office, scientists predict increasing summer temperatures, more extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

We want to hear from you, what do you think the world will look like in 100 years? Let us know here.

A child in water spray.Getty Images

The scientists say that record hot summers like 2018 will become more likely, whilst winter will be hotter and wetter.

That might not sound all bad, but more flooding has been predicted, partly thanks to rising sea levels due to the rise in global temperature.

The UK government says it's preparing for climate change and that eventually it may have to move people from high-risk flood areas as weather in the UK becomes more severe.

This weather outcome is only likely to happen, if the world is to continues increasing emissions of carbon dioxide rather than reducing them.

The UK already leads the world in tackling climate change - with emissions reduced by more than 40 per cent since 1990. However these projections show a future we could face without further action.

But even under a low emissions scenario, the Met Office says that the UK will see an increase in the average yearly temperature.

What do you think the world will be like 100 years from now? You can let us know by emailing your comments to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk or upload pictures and videos here .

  • Comment number 10. Posted by BakingSuperstar123

    16:08 1 Dec 2018
    You might've taken that the wrong way. I mean not a lot of people are doing anything about our world
    and I don't think it's going to get better anytime soon.

  • Comment number 9. Posted by BakingSuperstar123

    16:07 1 Dec 2018
    No- one cares, guys. All everyone wants is power and money.

  • Comment number 8. Posted by U17249228

    14:01 1 Dec 2018
    Right...this is getting really bad peeps we need to take action NOW we
    should do something to help our planet otherwise danger lurks :(

  • Comment number 7. Posted by Hope

    18:53 28 Nov 2018
    What!!!!!! I simply cannot believe it! 45 degrees C?

    Let`s just hope we can all make a Difference Come on you peeps!


    Let`s spread the world with our climate change!!

  • Comment number 6. Posted by StarBaker

    17:36 28 Nov 2018
    I wonder if that in hotter countries (like some places in Africa ) if it will be too hot to live there seeing that England could go up to 40 degrees.

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Official Newsround

    12:48 28 Nov 2018
    In 100 years our students believe that we will have flying cars, we will have an underground city which we will be able to get to via tunnels. We also believe that there will not be any green left as buildings will take over. Pollution will be at its worst. We could also be living in another solar system. We will also be able to live on mars. We think that nuclear power stations will be gone.

    From Students at Castledon College

  • Comment number 4. Posted by lizzy unicorn sparkle

    19:25 27 Nov 2018
    cold winters meen SNOW :D

  • Comment number 3. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal

    16:14 27 Nov 2018
    Us humans have done a lot of damage to the earth and now we need to fix it!
    Like if u agree
    😻 Cutie xx😻

  • Comment number 2. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    15:36 27 Nov 2018
    I think people should do more for climate change

  • Comment number 1. Posted by TheFandomGirl

    14:58 27 Nov 2018
    We really need to do more for climate change!
    To save both animals and humans

Newsround Home