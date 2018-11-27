play
Watch Newsround

Viv Anderson reflects on his historic England football career

Viv Anderson's first international game was one of the most important moments in English football history.

That's because on 29 November 1978 - 40 years ago - he became the first ever black footballer to play for England's national team.

Watch Viv look back on his football career with his three young children - Ruby, Freddie and Charlie.

They talk about how he dealt with racist abuse, being accepted by other players and the England side today.

Read more: 'Nothing's changed in 20 years' for black managers

Top Stories

Viv Anderson as Assistant Manager of Middlesbrough.

'Nothing's changed in 20 years' for black football coaches

comments
Elizabeth the litter picker
play
1:20

Elizabeth: I pick up litter to protect our environment

Hedgehog covered in plastic.

How does litter harm animals?

comments
Newsround Home