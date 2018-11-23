play
10 years of iPhone emojis: See how they've changed over time

Last updated at 16:36
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

7 comments

7 comments

  • Comment number 7. Posted by U17267045

    11:07 25 Nov 2018
    It is almost to weird to watch

  • Comment number 6. Posted by U17267045

    11:06 25 Nov 2018


    happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle
    They have changed a lot 😆😺🙊👍👊

    I know

  • Comment number 5. Posted by U17267045

    11:04 25 Nov 2018
    LOVE using emojis
    Cannot live without them
    Like if you agree
    Thx

  • Comment number 4. Posted by U17228126

    14:16 24 Nov 2018
    cool

  • Comment number 3. Posted by FootballBurritoMad

    10:42 24 Nov 2018
    WOAH!!!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by U17139866

    18:30 23 Nov 2018
    Wow!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    17:40 23 Nov 2018
    They have changed a lot 😆😺🙊👍👊✌

Newsround Home