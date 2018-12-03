play
Advent: When does it start?

Last updated at 08:19
A woman and two children looking at a large advent calendarSimone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

Lots of you might already have your advent calendars ready to count down to Christmas.

And while traditionally you open the first door on 1 December, that's not actually when Advent starts this year.

Advent is an important part of the Christian calendar.

It's all about preparing for Christmas Day when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus.

It starts on the Sunday nearest to 30 November which means this year that's Sunday, 2 December.

Advent lasts four weeks and always ends on Christmas Eve.

Lots of people, including those who aren't Christian, buy Advent calendars in the run-up to Christmas.

Find out how much you know about Advent in our quiz .

