How many 8s can you see on this 8 of diamonds?

brazzo

No doubt you've had a card like this in your hand many times - and never noticed anything out of the ordinary about the simple old eight of diamonds.

But look a bit closer!

As well as the figures of 8 stamped on the corners, there's a secret '8' hidden in the middle.

This discovery has gone viral on social media and some people can see it and some can't!

Look at the gaps between the diamonds and see if you can spot it.

It's not easy to see at all unless you know it's there, which probably explains why we never noticed it until now.

If you still can't see it and are feeling a bit left out, don't fear!

Here's a bit of a helping hand...and now you see it, you'll never 'unsee' it!