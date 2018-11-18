Prince William says social media giants must do more to protect children

Getty Images Prince William wants tech companies to do more to help protect users from online bullying and fake news

The Duke of Cambridge has accused social media companies of not being good enough when dealing with issues such as fake news and cyber-bullying.

The prince praised the way they had helped bring people together, but said they also had a great deal to learn about being responsible.

His Cyberbullying Taskforce has worked with the BBC to develop a new internet safety app for children called Own It, which is launching next year.

The wellbeing app aims to support young people in today's changing media environment, providing a helping hand to youngsters taking their first steps online and on social media.

Cyberbullying can seriously harm the mental health of children and young people. The effect of technology means the impact of bullying becomes much larger through social networks, and can feel harder for young people to escape.

Studies suggest that some 35% of 11-17 year olds have experienced some form of cyberbullying during their lives, and 40% have witnessed cyberbullying online.

In response to this issue, the prince launched a taskforce in 2016 to raise awareness and offer practical support for children and young people suffering cyberbullying.

Our technology companies still have a great deal to learn about the responsibilities that come with their significant power. HRH Duke of Cambridge

The Cyberbullying Taskforce is developing a resource to provide practical support, advice and information for those affected by cyberbullying.

If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.

Or you can call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.

If you want more information about anti-bullying then click here for more advice from BBC Own It.