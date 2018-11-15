Enter here to be a BBC Young Reporter

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Find your voice with BBC Young Reporter

Have you ever felt like you'd like to tell your story on the BBC, or have you ever dreamed of being on the TV or radio?

Well, if you're 11 or older there's a chance to tell the nation maybe even the world about your life, your family, your friends or your community.

Is there an issue you feel others should be aware of, something you have experienced? Perhaps you or someone close to you has come through a particularly difficult time, or maybe you have achieved something amazing or unique that you want to tell others about.

If so, you should enter the BBC Young Reporter Competition.

The BBC Young Reporter Competition gives young people a unique chance to tell a story on TV, radio, online or on social media. You get help from BBC journalists, producers and programme makers to talk about the things that matter to you.

The most original and interesting stories will be put in front of a panel of presenters and reporters, from BBC programmes, including Newsround. We'll chose the best and most powerful stories.

You can Enter here before the closing date of Sunday 6th January 2019.

Rony told his story about being a Syrian refugee coming to live in Birmingham.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Syrian boy on new life as a Brummie

When you enter you can either write, record or film yourself telling us about your story. Don't worry too much about the style or the format at this stage and remember we don't want the finished story just yet. An outline of what it's about is fine.

There are two categories - My Life and My World.

There will be four winners so make your entry stand out.

All stories must be original and will be fact checked, so we don't want any fake news!

Your mum, dad or guardian need to give their permission before you can enter. If your story is about a sensitive topic, like your health, religion or your sexuality then please get your parent/guardian to email us BEFORE you enter at youngreportercompetition@bbc.co.uk so we can offer the relevant advice and support.

Remember, tell us why your story matters to you and why you want to share it with the world.

Good luck!