YouTuber Lilly Singh takes a break to focus on mental health

Last updated at 10:54
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh has announced she is taking a break from YouTube to focus on her mental health

One of YouTube's most popular creators has announced that they are taking a break to focus on their mental health.

Lilly Singh, known as Superwoman to her fans, has been producing and starring in videos on YouTube since 2010 and has over 14 million subscribers.

In a video released on her channel on Monday, she said she will be taking a break for a while but hasn't said how long the break will be.

She has stated that she is suffering from "burnout" after eight years of creating videos.

Fans have been supportive of the Canadian star on Twitter, encouraging her to take time out to focus on her health.

Lilly
Lilly revealed in her video that she was "mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted"

Lilly's announcement raises questions about how safe it is to be a content creator on YouTube.

While Lilly was very clear in saying that the break was not about YouTube or her fans, she said the pressure of making content has been overwhelming.

This is in no way a reflection of how I feel about the platform of YouTube...

Lilly Singh

In her video she said she was "mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted".

She also said that she hasn't been happy with her content recently, comparing YouTube to a "machine" where she feels pressured to keep "pumping out" content.

Commenting on a few of her more recent videos, she said, "There are some things that I'm definitely proud of but, there are some where I'm just doing this because I think I have to on this platform that demands constant content..."

She also described her struggle with trying to create popular content for a YouTube audience and staying true to herself.

Lilly SinghGetty Images
Lilly Singh, known as Superwoman to her fans, has over 14 million subscribers on YouTube

After her announcement, fans of Lilly responded positively on Twitter, encouraging her to take time out for her mental health.

According to the magazine Forbes, Lilly Singh is one of the highest paid YouTubers in the world, earning £5.7m in 2016.

TweetTwitter / @TeamSuperAU

Twitter user @TeamSuperAU_ said "We [can't] wait for the stronger and happier you..." and @teamsuperworld said "Your happiness comes first. It's a decision you made and it's a good one [because] we truly just want you to be your happiest self."

TweetTwitter / @teamsuperworld

What do you think about Lilly taking a break from YouTube?

How important do you think mental health is to content creators producing videos for YouTube?

How can being online affect how you feel?

Let us know in the comments.

7 comments

  • This is great... Lily is an amazing role model. Not just for girls, but for everyone!

  • I think it is really positive what she is doing by showing how important putting yourself first is once in a while.

  • I think this woman is absolutely amazing and really helped me get out of a dark place. She showed me how to love myself, and really all round seems like a great person. She deserves a break and can take as long as she wants to recharge and make sure she is in a good headspace. All my love goes to lily

  • she deserves a big break shes been constantly uploading making people laugh so its time for her to laugh

  • That YouTub3 family is the best

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • I'm obviously sad that she's taking a break but I also think it's super important.
    Something that gave you joy in the past shouldn't be what causes you to be exhausted now
    I think she should take some time off and then come back when she wants to
    It's what the Dolan twins did and now their content is better than ever!

