Ezra Miller strikes again at London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

Last updated at 08:19
Ezra MillerGetty Images
Hedwig, anyone?

Ezra Miller hits the red, or should we say blue, carpet again with another amazing outfit.

Dressed in what many would describe as a fabulously fluffy owl, he wowed onlookers at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.

This outfit follows on from his 'sassy sleeping bag' look at the film's world premiere in Paris earlier last week.

With silver make up and a tiny owl on his finger, eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans will have spotted the words of the famous 'killer's curse' on his hands - Avada Kerdavra!

What do you think of Ezra's look? Do you prefer the sassy sleeping bag or the fluffy owl?

Make sure to vote below!

Crimes of Grindelwald castGetty Images
Ezra Miller joined his cast mates who appeared to have dressed down for the occasion? Did no one fancy going as a cat?
Eddie Redmayne playing with Ezra Miller's outfitGetty Images
Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, appeared to be a fan of Ezra's look. Perhaps he's trying to hide inside the feathers here? You're too big, Eddie!

Can't get enough Fantastic Beasts?

Check out the guy who makes Newt's wands!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by TheFandomGirl

    14 Nov 2018 16:51
    I love Ezra Miller's outfits!
    I think it's pretty cool that he's being unique and different.
    Well yes, it's a teeny bit weird but isn't everyone a little bit weird?
    I think it would be really amazing if other celebrities did that too

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U16991750

    14 Nov 2018 15:55
    Ezra miller is just weird! I am not a fan of his outfits. Maybe hes trying to make a statement but hes clearly failing! 1st comment

