Ezra Miller strikes again at London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

Ezra Miller hits the red, or should we say blue, carpet again with another amazing outfit.
Dressed in what many would describe as a fabulously fluffy owl, he wowed onlookers at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.
This outfit follows on from his 'sassy sleeping bag' look at the film's world premiere in Paris earlier last week.
With silver make up and a tiny owl on his finger, eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans will have spotted the words of the famous 'killer's curse' on his hands - Avada Kerdavra!
What do you think of Ezra's look? Do you prefer the sassy sleeping bag or the fluffy owl?
Comment number 2. Posted by TheFandomGirl
I think it's pretty cool that he's being unique and different.
Well yes, it's a teeny bit weird but isn't everyone a little bit weird?
I think it would be really amazing if other celebrities did that too
Comment number 1. Posted by U16991750