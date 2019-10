Millions of people have fallen silent to remember those killed and wounded in conflict, as the nation marks 100 years since Armistice Day.

Ten thousand people marched past the Cenotaph in London to honour those who died in World War One, after Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen.

The two-minute silence at 11:00am commemorated the end of WW1 on the 11th hour of 11 November 1918.

Take a look back at the day's events.