Remembrance Day marks end of WW1 100 years ago

Sunday marks 100 years since the end of World War One on 11 November 1918.
Millions of people have are gathered around the UK to remember those who died in the war on Armistice Day.
Relive what happened during the special day below.
The Queen has attended a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey for those killed and wounded in conflict, as the UK marks 100 years since Armistice Day.
Her Majesty was joined at the service by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the dukes and duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.
Prime Minister Theresa May and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier - who earlier became the first German leader to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in London - were among the 2,000-strong crowd.
The Queen laid flowers at the grave of the Unknown Warrior, whose body was brought from France in 1920.
A beacon was lit at Westminster Abbey, followed by more than 1,000 others across the UK on Sunday evening.
The lights are intended to symbolise the end of the darkness of war and a return to the lightness of peace.
Services of remembrance are also being held at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Glasgow Cathedral, St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast and Westminster Abbey in London.
At 7:00pm, starting at Westminster Abbey, more than 1,000 beacons will be lit across the UK.
Thousands of marchers continue to walk past the Cenotaph memorial in London.
It was described by organisers as a "nation's thank you" to all those who fought in WW1, and featured descendants of veterans from across the country.
A procession of 10,000 people to the Cenotaph memorial in London is taking place this afternoon to honour those who died in WW1.
The so-called People's Procession has not taken place before, and 10,000 members of the public have been selected at random to take part.
Participants will be able to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph as they walk past
The procession itself will take around 30 minutes and will start at Green Park, before heading past the Cenotaph and finishing at St James' Park.
They will march together to pay their respects and help express the nations thanks to the generation that served and those that never returned.
Thousands of people in communities across the UK observed a two-minute silence at 11:00am in recognition of the centenary of the Armistice at ceremonies, parades and services.
In Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance outside the city chambers in Edinburgh after 11 rounds were fired from the castle.
In Northern Ireland, the largest event took place at Belfast City Hall, attended by the Northern Ireland secretary and Ireland's deputy prime minister.
And in Wales, first minister Carwyn Jones took part in a ceremony at Cardiff's war memorial ahead of a service with Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff.
Elsewhere around the world commemorations are taking place to mark what was meant to be the war to end all wars.
Many events are taking place across the UK and abroad to mark the significance of the centenary of the end of World War One.
You've been telling us what you and your school have been doing to remember those who lost their lives in the war.
If you want to see more pictures of how you are marking the centenary of World War One then click here.
Have you ever wondered if any of your relatives fought in World War One?
Eleven-year-old Dafydd from Cardiff, Wales, wanted to know more about his family's role in WW1.
It's because he'll be joining 10,000 people for a special procession in London on Remembrance Sunday in honour of all those who died in the conflict.
Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are among those who paid their respects at the Cenotaph during the two-minute silence.
The Prince of Wales is now leading the nation's tributes to all those who have lost their lives in conflict on the centenary of the Armistice today.
The UK observes a two-minute silence to mark 100 years since the end of World War One and to remember those who fought and died.
It takes place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to reflect the time and date the guns fell silent in 1918, ending World War One.
In London, the King's Troop will mark the silence by firing guns from Horse Guards Parade and Big Ben will sound 11 times at the beginning of the silence.
Wreaths will then be laid by members of the Royal family and politicians at the Cenotaph in London, where the People's Procession will march this afternoon.
World leaders are attending an international ceremony in Paris, France, marking the centenary of the Armistice that ended World War One.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among those gathered for a service beneath the famous Arc de Triomphe.
French President Emmanuel Macron and other officials marched to the arch in the rain, under black umbrellas, while church bells tolled through the city.
Many other events have been taking place around the world.
Some 9.7 million soldiers and 10 million civilians died in World War One, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.
Armistice Day falls each year on 11 November to mark the day in 1918 when the fighting in World War One was stopped.
The Allies and Germany signed an armistice in a railway carriage in the Forest of Compiegne in France at 5:00am. Six hours later, at 11:00am, the conflict stopped.
Britain's King George V announced that a two-minute silence would be held in 1919, four days before the first anniversary of Armistice Day.
The silence continues to be observed every year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Communities are gathering on dozens of beaches across the UK this morning to witness film director Danny Boyle's project, titled Pages of the Sea, which marks the centenary of the end of World War One.
A large-scale portrait of a casualty from the war has been drawn into the sand at low tide.
The locations include Folkestone, Clacton-on-Sea, Blackpool, Lyme Regis and Redcar.
At Folkestone beach, a large, 60-metre portrait of Wilfred Owen, the second lieutenant who would become known as one of England's greatest war poets, has been created.
The Queen and senior royals will attend London's Cenotaph for the national remembrance service at 11am.
It will be followed by a procession of 10,000 members of the public.
Services will also take place across the UK - with around 1,000 beacons being lit.
The day's events started at 6am with pipers across Britain playing the Scottish lament Battle's O'er.
Comment number 2. Posted by hermionegranger1011
Comment number 1. Posted by NifflersHufflepuff