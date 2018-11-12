How are you marking the end of the WW1?

Getty Images In 2018, the world is remembering 100 years since the end of the world's first truly global war - World War One

This year, many events are taking place across the UK and abroad to mark the significance of the centenary of the end of World War One.

What are you doing to mark the day? Have you been doing events or activities at school to remember it?

Or are you doing something special with friends and family over the weekend?

Take a look below how kids across the UK have been remembering World War One.

West Ewell Primary School in Surrey gathered in the shape of a poppy to mark the WW1 centenary

Ashcroft School These poppies were made and painted by students from Ashcroft School, a specialist school in Cheadle, Manchester.

North Bridge House school This soldier which was called 'Unknown Reader' was created by children at North Bridge House School in Camden

Oswald Road School This colourful display was created by children at Oswald Road Primary school in Manchester

Dycorts School This display of poppies was created by pupils at Dycorts Special Needs school. The whole school has also been painting bottles to make poppies promoting recycling

Thorn Grove Primary School This poem was written by pupils at Thorn Grove Primary School in Herts called 'We Remember'