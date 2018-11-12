play
How are you marking the end of the WW1?

Last updated at 06:26
Graphic showing soldier in poppy field.Getty Images
In 2018, the world is remembering 100 years since the end of the world's first truly global war - World War One

This year, many events are taking place across the UK and abroad to mark the significance of the centenary of the end of World War One.

What are you doing to mark the day? Have you been doing events or activities at school to remember it?

Or are you doing something special with friends and family over the weekend?

Take a look below how kids across the UK have been remembering World War One.

West Ewell Primary School in Surrey gathered in the shape of a poppy to mark the WW1 centenary
West Ewell Primary School in Surrey gathered in the shape of a poppy to mark the WW1 centenary
poppies made by childrenAshcroft School
These poppies were made and painted by students from Ashcroft School, a specialist school in Cheadle, Manchester.
An solider made out of booksNorth Bridge House school
This soldier which was called 'Unknown Reader' was created by children at North Bridge House School in Camden
Image of lots of poppiesOswald Road School
This colourful display was created by children at Oswald Road Primary school in Manchester
An image of a poppy displayDycorts School
This display of poppies was created by pupils at Dycorts Special Needs school. The whole school has also been painting bottles to make poppies promoting recycling
A poem about World War 1Thorn Grove Primary School
This poem was written by pupils at Thorn Grove Primary School in Herts called 'We Remember'
Image of children in school in LewishamPerrymount Primary School
Perrymount Primary School in Lewisham held two special assemblies of remembrance

  • Comment number 12. Posted by turquoise teeny turtle

    18:00 12 Nov 2018
    My school made a big birds ete view poppy too! The teachers wore black, then we were the petals and leaves 😊

  • Comment number 11. Posted by U17270668

    19:03 11 Nov 2018
    I did a three part remembrance service. 1st part was in a local church with Brownies(church parade). 2nd part was at a war memorial where names from WW1 and WW2 were read out. 3rd part was at another church with free lunch(and a bigger parade). 👯

  • Comment number 10. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    16:37 11 Nov 2018
    Oops i meant local church cemetery

  • Comment number 9. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    16:14 11 Nov 2018
    At 6:45PM I'm attending a special event of the 100 years of the end of WW1 organised by our local parish council and let me just say it involves the lighting of a giant beacon at our love church cemetery it'll be a little different but I'll enjoy it it's also taking place in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man it's also taking place overseas (outside the UK) like New Zealand, Australia, Canada & the USA and so on.
    Lemon 🍋

  • Comment number 8. Posted by GeekyRavenclawDrummer

    14:23 11 Nov 2018
    My local Scout Group attended a service in Church. At 11am, I laid down a wreath from our group, on the local war memorial, as a token of thanks and remembrance. It was a really special experience to place a wreath to mark the end of WW1.

  • Comment number 7. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal

    08:57 11 Nov 2018
    In our village, the Brownies and scouts are doing a poppy parade to the church, where there will be a poppy service.

  • Comment number 6. Posted by sparkle_unicorn5382

    15:17 10 Nov 2018
    The whole school from the 3 year olds to the 18 year olds made one gigantic poppy on the field with the teachers spelling out the name of our school🎉💖

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • Comment number 5. Posted by NuttyGal17

    19:00 9 Nov 2018
    I raised money for Poppy Appeal at my school by selling poppies. I feel it's important for me to wear a poppy as my Great Grandad was in the Navy in WW2.

  • Comment number 4. Posted by NuttyGal17

    18:58 9 Nov 2018
    We wrote war poems and there's going to be competition for the most creative, most touching, ect...

  • Comment number 3. Posted by cakes25

    18:42 9 Nov 2018
    Our school won a nashinol lottery aword in the education catogry because we wrote the amisit cantata.

