US mid-terms: What happened in nine bullet points

Reuters
The results are in from the US mid-terms... and they are, er, mixed!
If you want to know what the mid-terms are, start here.
Here's the main things you need to know:
- The Democrat party won the majority of seats in the House of Representatives.
- The Republican party - Donald Trump's party - won a bigger number of seats in the Senate
- That means that the two parts of the US Congress are controlled by different parties
- Donald Trump said the election night had been a success - despite his party losing control of the House of Representatives.
- More women have been voted in that ever before
- The first Muslim congresswomen have been elected to national seats in Washington D.C.
- Two women under 30 have been elected
- Two Native American women have been elected.
- Colorado has elected Jared Polis, who is the first gay governor in the US
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.