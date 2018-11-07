play
US mid-terms: What happened in nine bullet points

The results are in from the US mid-terms... and they are, er, mixed!

Here's the main things you need to know:

  • The Democrat party won the majority of seats in the House of Representatives.
  • The Republican party - Donald Trump's party - won a bigger number of seats in the Senate
  • That means that the two parts of the US Congress are controlled by different parties
  • Donald Trump said the election night had been a success - despite his party losing control of the House of Representatives.
  • More women have been voted in that ever before
  • The first Muslim congresswomen have been elected to national seats in Washington D.C.
  • Two women under 30 have been elected
  • Two Native American women have been elected.
  • Colorado has elected Jared Polis, who is the first gay governor in the US

