US mid-terms: What happened in nine bullet points

The results are in from the US mid-terms... and they are, er, mixed!

Here's the main things you need to know:

The Democrat party won the majority of seats in the House of Representatives.

The Republican party - Donald Trump's party - won a bigger number of seats in the Senate

That means that the two parts of the US Congress are controlled by different parties

Donald Trump said the election night had been a success - despite his party losing control of the House of Representatives.

More women have been voted in that ever before

The first Muslim congresswomen have been elected to national seats in Washington D.C.

Two women under 30 have been elected

Two Native American women have been elected.

Colorado has elected Jared Polis, who is the first gay governor in the US

