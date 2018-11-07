Ariana Grande's new single got us thinking about the top ten songs about exes
Ariana Grande's new single features the names of her four ex-boyfriends. So we've taken a look at some of the most famous chat toppers about exes.
Ariana Grande has released a surprise single in which she sings about four of her ex-boyfriends, including Mac Miller and former fiancé Pete Davidson. It's called Thank U, Next. And it got us thinking about some of the most famous songs about exes and breaking up.
"Shout out to my Ex" was released just over a year after Perrie Edwards was dumped by Zayn Malik. "Forget that boy, I'm over it" sings Perrie triumphantly. Go girl!
It's not known who Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" is about but it contains one of the best insults in pop - "My mama don't like you and she likes everyone". Ooh - harsh, Justin! Sadly for any Bieber romance rumours, it was actually written by Ed Sheeran.
Talking of Ed Sheeran, he married his childhood sweetheart so it's a bit surprising he wrote so many break-up songs! "Photograph" is one of those songs for when you feel things aren't quite working out.
Taylor Swift's break-up song "We are never ever getting back together" is one we like to sing along to in the Newsround office. It's one of those songs that makes you feel happy even if it is about an ex! It was Taytay's first number one in the US - and reached number 4 in the UK charts.
"Irreplaceable" was a single from Beyonce's B'Day album in 2006. In the song (which she didn't write) the bad boyf's stuff is dumped in a box... everyone sing along - "To the left, to the left". You tell 'em, Queen Bey
Some of Adele's break-up ballads are just made for a good weep! "Never mind I'll find someone like you, I wish nothing but the best for you" she tells an ex. She's a good 'un!
"You told me you love me, Why did you leave me all alone" Justin Timberlake sings in Cry Me a River. Cheer up, Justin! The rumours have always been that it was inspired by his ex girlfriend, Britney Spears. He's now married to his true love, actress Jessica Biel.
"Stitches" was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in the US. It was Shawn Mendes' third single from his first album. You loved it so much, it hit the top spot in the UK charts.
"Since U been gone" is one of those tracks to sing along to as loud as you can with your mates. Although you may not sound as good as Kelly Clarkson when she sings it!