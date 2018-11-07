Schools in Finland have got rid of classrooms

This is a school that has ditched classrooms in favour of teaching and learning in an wide open space.

The open-plan learning is something lots of schools are doing in Finland and more and more schools will take part over the next ten years.

This school in Oulu is one of 100 to have taken part so far.

They believe it will help with the subjects children are taught, mixing practical skills with more traditional lessons.

However, a similar experiment in the UK in the 1970s had to be given up, because children and lessons were too noisy.

Positives to open plan classrooms Teachers can help each other and discuss ideas.

Children have more choice about how they learn.

Negatives to open plan classrooms It can get noisy with everyone learning in the same space

It can be hard to pay attention because other lessons might be distracting.

