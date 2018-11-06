Which do you think is the most disgusting food at this museum in Sweden. You decide!

Reuters

The Disgusting Food Museum has opened its doors in Sweden, it's full of the most disgusting food from all around the world.

You can take a look at some of the most disgusting foods on display HERE

From fruit bat soup to maggots in cheese - and even sheep eyeball juice - the museum wants to challenge people's idea of food.

It wants to understand why in one culture the food is yummy and in another, it's stomach turning.

But what's the most disgusting food there?