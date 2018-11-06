Strictly Christmas special: Who are the six contestants dancing?

The line-up for the Strictly Christmas special has been announced!

Six contestants from earlier series will be returning to the ballroom on Christmas Day for a fun-filled, glitter spectacular on BBC One.

Anita Rani (series 13), Ann Widdecombe (series 8) and Caroline Flack (series 12) will be the leading ladies, while Aston Merrygold (series 15), Jake Wood (series 12) and Michael Vaughan (series 10) will be battling it out to win the famous Silver Star trophy.

Tess and Claudia will be hosting the show, while all four judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas - will be on the judging panel.

It has also been announced that the theme for the festive episode will be fairy tales and making dreams come true.

Katie Derham and Brendan Cole won the famous Silver Star trophy last year

Anita says: "I can't contain my excitement about dancing again and getting sparkly for Strictly, stepping back inside the glitter ball of glam!"

Former JLS member Aston says: "I'm so happy to be able to get back on the Strictly floor. I feel like I've got some unfinished business with it!"

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in a bid to be crowned champion.