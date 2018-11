Sunday saw the return of the MTV European Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain.

It was a star-studded event, hosted by Hailee Steinfeld, with appearances from Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Marshmello and Anitta.

Camila Cabello won big on the night, with four awards including Best Artist and Best Song.

And pop super-group Little Mix performed their new single 'Woman Like Me' with Nicki Minaj, who picked up the award for Best Hip-Hop Artist.

Find out more from our round up of the event.