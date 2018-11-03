Strictly Come Dancing: What are celebs dancing to on week 7?

We saw some amazing costumes and dances in last week's Halloween themed show

Last week we said goodbye to Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, after they failed to make it through the Halloween Spooktacular themed week.

But let's not dwell on the past. It's now week seven, which means we are halfway through the competition.

If you've missed any of Strictly so far don't worry - click here to catch up on all the action so far this series.

Also don't forget to let us know who you want to see win.

Earlier in this week Stacey Dooley picked up a serious injury during rehearsals, ending up in hospital with a bruised rib.

On Tuesday she shared a photo on social media from a hospital bed, leaving many Strictly fans concerned.

SJDOOLEY/Instagram Stacey posted this picture earlier in the week

But on Friday's It Takes Two, Stacey and her dance partner Kevin Clifton confirmed they'll be competing, but with a modified routine this week.

She said: "I'm just gonna go there, try and smash it, do my absolute best and whatever's meant to be will be."

Here's this week's songs and dances -

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev - Foxtrot to Orange Coloured Sky by Natalie Cole

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard - Jive to Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton - Couples' Choice: Street and Commercial to Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice - Tango to Call Me by Blondie

Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec - Argentine Tango to Assassins Tango by John Powell

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden - Quickstep to Freedom by Pharrell Williams

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara - Samba to Freedom 90 by George Martin

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton - Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse - Waltz to The Last Waltz by Engelbert Humperdink

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell - Paso Doble to Pompeii by Bastille

Do you think their dance and choice of song will make the difference to who ends the night top of the leader board? Who are you looking forward to watching?

Let us know in the comments below.