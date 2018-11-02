New emoji: what does it mean?

APPLE

A whole bunch of new emojis have been released this week. But there's one face in particular that's causing confusion.

Perhaps the emoji itself is a confused face, the problem is, nobody knows. The face is uneven with rosy cheeks. One eye is open, the mouth is doing something pretty unexplainable, while one eyebrow is up the other one is down... A bit like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Well, The Rock himself waded in on the discussion saying it either means 'a)"I'm awesome" or b) "Excuse me, but I have gas"...

The weird emoji is one of 70 new additions introduced as part of the latest iOS update from Apple, alongside a variety of new hair options and other smiley faces.

New Ginger Emoji

One new addition is the long awaited ginger emoji, with many people celebrating on social media using the hashtag #justiceforgingers.

However, not all redheads are happy. Several people have complained that the red head emoji doesn't include reactions such as the face palm or shoulder shrug.