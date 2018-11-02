play
Watch Newsround

New emoji: what does it mean?

Last updated at 12:02
New emojis from appleAPPLE

A whole bunch of new emojis have been released this week. But there's one face in particular that's causing confusion.

Perhaps the emoji itself is a confused face, the problem is, nobody knows. The face is uneven with rosy cheeks. One eye is open, the mouth is doing something pretty unexplainable, while one eyebrow is up the other one is down... A bit like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Well, The Rock himself waded in on the discussion saying it either means 'a)"I'm awesome" or b) "Excuse me, but I have gas"...

Tell us what you think the new emoji means here.

The weird emoji is one of 70 new additions introduced as part of the latest iOS update from Apple, alongside a variety of new hair options and other smiley faces.

Quiz: Which Emoji Are You?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Emojis: New list includes a redhead at last
New Ginger Emoji

One new addition is the long awaited ginger emoji, with many people celebrating on social media using the hashtag #justiceforgingers.

However, not all redheads are happy. Several people have complained that the red head emoji doesn't include reactions such as the face palm or shoulder shrug.

More like this

Emojis
play
1:19

Emojis: Who decides what can be an emoji?

Laughing face and poo emoji
play
0:55

The Big Question: What was the first emoji to be invented?

A prosthetic arm, a wheelchair user, a ear with a hearing aid emojis

Brand new emojis!

Comments

Top Stories

Bank of England banknote nomination advert

Which British scientist do you want to be on the next £50 note?

comments
8
Usain Bolt

Is Usain Bolt's football dream over?

comments
1
Scared looking puppy

How to keep pets safe during fireworks

comments
Newsround Home