'Young girls can follow in our footsteps'

Manchester United and England defender Millie Turner talks to Newsround about making her return to Manchester United and their newly formed women's team.

The side is four months into its new start and things couldn't be going much better.

They sit second in the FA Women's Championship after five games, they are unbeaten, have scored an impressive 23 goals and conceded none since the new campaign kicked off back in August.

Turner says a side with the profile of Manchester United can encourage young girls to follow in her footsteps.

