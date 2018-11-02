New £50 note: Which British scientist should Bank of England put on the new note?

Getty Images Who do you want to see on the next £50 note?

The Bank of England are launching a campaign today to choose the next person to feature on the £50 note.

What's more, they're asking the public to nominate someone to appear on the front of the note!

But the twist is - they want a figure who is famous for their scientific work.

At the moment the £50 note features Matthew Boulton and James Watt - leading figures of a period called the industrial revolution.

That was a couple of hundred years ago... so the Bank of England think it might be time for a change.

Which scientist do you think should be on the £50 note?

Rules for the new UK character Need to be widely known and liked

Famous for their contributions to science

Not fictional or alive

Not the Queen! (She's already on it... duh)

The Bank of England always have famous UK figures featured on their bank notes.

Currently they have former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, novelist Jane Austen and they are introducing a new £20 note with a portrait of artist J. M. W. Turner on it in 2020.

Who would you like to see on the new £50 note? Which historical figure do you think has made a big contribution to UK life?