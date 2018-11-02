play
New £50 note: Which British scientist should Bank of England put on the new note?

Who do you want to see on the next £50 note?

The Bank of England are launching a campaign today to choose the next person to feature on the £50 note.

What's more, they're asking the public to nominate someone to appear on the front of the note!

But the twist is - they want a figure who is famous for their scientific work.

At the moment the £50 note features Matthew Boulton and James Watt - leading figures of a period called the industrial revolution.

That was a couple of hundred years ago... so the Bank of England think it might be time for a change.

Which scientist do you think should be on the £50 note?

Let us know in the comments!

We asked these children who they would like to see on the £50 note

The Bank of England always have famous UK figures featured on their bank notes.

Currently they have former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, novelist Jane Austen and they are introducing a new £20 note with a portrait of artist J. M. W. Turner on it in 2020.

Who would you like to see on the new £50 note? Which historical figure do you think has made a big contribution to UK life?

New plastic £10 banknote released: Why is polymer better than paper?

