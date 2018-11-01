Ariana Grande has shared what it's really like living with anxiety in a special BBC TV show.

During an interview with presenter Davina McCall, she said: "You have ups and downs and sometimes you'll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety.

"Then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days."

But the 25-year-old pop star stressed how important it is to for those struggling with anxiety to get help.

