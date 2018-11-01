play
Watch Newsround

Halloween: Three things to do with your leftover sweets

Last updated at 13:14
A young girl trick or treatingGetty Images

Let's face it, Halloween is now over and you've already eaten your body weight in sweets

Can you possibly eat more? Maybe.

But for those of you who have lots of sweets left after trick or treating then we're here to help.

Here are three things you can do with your leftover Halloween treats.

Leftover chocolate
Chocolate cornflake cakes

You could use up chocolate that's already been opened by melting it down and using it to make a delicious chocolate or cornflake crispy cakes.

They can be something you eat on Bonfire Night on 5 November with your friends and family.

Or you could even arrange a bake sale and raise money for Children in Need.

Donate your sweets
A food donation box

Not everyone has the chance to enjoy sweets and chocolate at Halloween, so it might be a nice idea to donate your leftovers to a local food bank or homeless shelter.

There are many children who are caught up in homelessness or have families that can't afford things.

The Trussell Trust - an organisation that runs foodbanks - say sweets and chocolate are often included in food packs and are a nice treat for children.

Did someone say Christmas?
A gingerbread housePortland Press Herald

Christmas is officially next month!

Now, many of your sweets will have a long sell by date, which means they will last for ages.

So why not get into the Christmas spirit by making a gingerbread house with mum, dad or other adults in your family.

You can use all of those sweets to decorate the house - designing windows and doors.

More like this

Generic family in Halloween costumes and makeup. Posed by models.

Halloween: Your amazing costume photos

Dog dressed in Halloween costume
play
1:40

The Halloween party especially for pugs

Montage of 3 stamps
image

Royal Mail reveals 2018 Christmas Stamps

Comments

Top Stories

Launched in 2009, the Kepler telescope has been roaming the galaxy discovering thousands of planets and studying more than half a million stars.
play
1:28

Planet-hunting Kepler spacecraft retires

A wild raccoon managed to get its head stuck in a peanut butter jar in Long Island, USA.
image

Raccoon with jar on its head rescued

Justin Bieber taking a selfie after shaving his hair off

Justin Bieber just shaved off all of his hair

comments
1
Newsround Home