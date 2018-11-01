play
Last updated at 06:32
image

Royal Mail reveals 2018 Christmas Stamps

Happy Christmas! Yes, we're a few weeks early but the Royal Mail has announced their Christmas stamps.
Every year the Royal Mail releases special stamps to celebrate Christmas. So here's your first sneak peek!
Christmas scene stamp featuring a post box and a mother and son heading to post christmas cards.Royal Mail
The postbox takes centre stage on all the 2018 Christmas Special Stamps. Along with lots of snow of course!
Christmas scene stamp featuring a post box, a church and a worshipper hearding to post Christmas cardsRoyal Mail
The six stamp designs celebrate something lots of us like to do at Christmas - sending Christmas cards and gifts in the post to friends and family.
Christmas scene stamp featuring an elderly lady with a dog posting cards into a post box in the snowRoyal Mail
Andrew Davidson is the artist who illustrated the images. He's worked on over 12 stamp issues for Royal Mail since 1982.
Christmas scene stamp featuring an elderly man and a young girl posting cards into a post box in the snowRoyal Mail
Royal Mail is encouraging customers to post their cards early. And to order and post their online gifts well in advance, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.
Christmas scene stamp featuring a postman collecting post from a post box in the snow.Royal Mail
The latest recommended posting dates for the UK for Christmas 2018 are: Tuesday 18 December for Second Class Mail, Thursday 20 December for First Class Mail, and Saturday 22 December for Special Delivery
Christmas scene stamp featuring a man carrying a Christmas tree and presents past a post boxRoyal Mail

