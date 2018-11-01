Royal Mail reveals 2018 Christmas Stamps

Happy Christmas! Yes, we're a few weeks early but the Royal Mail has announced their Christmas stamps.
Every year the Royal Mail releases special stamps to celebrate Christmas. So here's your first sneak peek!
Royal Mail
The postbox takes centre stage on all the 2018 Christmas Special Stamps. Along with lots of snow of course!
Royal Mail
The six stamp designs celebrate something lots of us like to do at Christmas - sending Christmas cards and gifts in the post to friends and family.
Royal Mail
Andrew Davidson is the artist who illustrated the images. He's worked on over 12 stamp issues for Royal Mail since 1982.
Royal Mail
Royal Mail is encouraging customers to post their cards early. And to order and post their online gifts well in advance, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.
Royal Mail
The latest recommended posting dates for the UK for Christmas 2018 are: Tuesday 18 December for Second Class Mail, Thursday 20 December for First Class Mail, and Saturday 22 December for Special Delivery