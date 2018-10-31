Great British Bake Off final 2018: Rahul crowned winner

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon Rahul Mandal (centre) is crowned champion by judges Paul Hollywood (left) and Prue Leith (right)

The Great British Bake Off 2018 came to an end last night with Rahul Mandal crowned the winner.

The judges challenged the contestants to bake ring and filled donuts, pitta breads over an open fire, and a showstopper landscape dessert.

It was a very close race, as the final three contestants Rahul, Ruby and Kim-Joy were each named star baker twice during the series.

But it was Rahul who managed to wow Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his stunning rock garden showstopper - despite a dramatic moment when his storage container exploded due to the heat in the tent!

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon Rahul was left lost for words when he was named this year's best amateur baker

It was a hard decision for the judges, as Ruby and Kim-Joy were tough competition, creating impressive donuts decorated with chocolate rainbows, a magical landscape with unicorns, and a colourful Lost City of Atlantis made out of ginger biscuits and cakes.

Yet it was Rahul's flair in creating a 200-piece recreation of a Victorian garden that gave him the edge.

Reacting to the result Rahul said, "I don't know whether to laugh or to cry. I just feel I need to talk with my mum."

Judge Prue Leith said: "He never reined in his ambition, he always tried to do a bit more than everybody else, and it paid off.