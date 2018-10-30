play
Halloween: Send us your amazing costume photos

Generic family in Halloween costumes and makeup. Posed by models.Getty Images

It's Halloween, which means lots of you will be dressing up for school, parties or to go out trick-or-treating!

So we want to see your creative costumes and spooky face paint.

Tell us who you are dressed up as and why you love Halloween.

Send us your Halloween costume pictures here!

Ayshah.
Whether you're taking a photo or video, make sure you hold your phone on its side like this, with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a photo or video.

We may show your picture on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and where you're from, but we won't use your details for anything else.

