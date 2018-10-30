Zoella's new book blasted by some vloggers but is the criticism fair?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky reports on the backlash against Zoella's new book. But is it fair?

Zoella is one of the most famous vloggers on YouTube with more than 16 million subscribers and fans all over the world.

She's released books, makeup and other products during her career too.

But her latest read 'Cordially Invited' has got lots of vloggers talking online.

While many have enjoyed it, some people have labelled it a "scam" and "a waste of money".

WATCH: Zoella tells Ricky how she's dealt with cyberbullying (February 2014)

They say the book recycles stuff she's already talked about in her vlogs.

In the past Zoe's spoken about how she deals with negative comments online.

Newsround has been in touch with Zoella's management to find out what she thinks about these videos and we're waiting to hear back.

But is all this criticism fair or just people being mean? Let us know what you think below.