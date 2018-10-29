play
Fans pay tribute to Leicester City crash victims

Tributes continue to be made after a helicopter crash outside Leicester City football club's ground on Saturday night.

It happened as the helicopter left the stadium following Leicester's Premier League match against West Ham.

It has been confirmed that the Leicester City owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among five people who died in the crash.

Thousands of bouquets and scarves have already been left outside the King Power Stadium in tribute to the victims.

BBC reporter Eleanor Roper sent Newsround this report.

