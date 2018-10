If you've ever played with a Rubik's cube you'll know they're really, really hard to solve.

The puzzle is probably older than your parents, and some people have spent decades trying to complete it.

But that's not the case for 16-year-old George, who can finish the puzzle, in just seven seconds!

He's been sharing his secrets with Newsround so watch to see how YOU can complete the Rubik's cube in four easy steps.