Why do footballers wear black armbands?

Getty Images

When you watch football matches you might've noticed that sometimes players are wearing black armbands.

The armbands are worn to mark tragic occasions, these can be historic anniversaries like Hillsborough or the Munich air crash disaster. Or more recent events like the helicopter crash in Leicester or the Manchester bombing. They are often accompanied by a minutes silence.

Wearing the armband is a sign of respect and solidarity during sad times involving a player's club, another football team or the fans.

The black armbands are normally worn on a players right arm, so they are not confused with the captain's armband which is usually on the left sleeve.

Getty Images Wes Morgan's Leicester City shirt, ready for a game along with the captain's and black armband.

Premier League players will wear the armbands in their next fixtures as a show of respect for Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

He and four others died in a helicopter crash outside Leicester's King Power stadium on Saturday night.

Sometimes football teams have a black armband which includes a poppy on it for Remembrance Day, while other football teams choose to have the poppy on their shirt instead.