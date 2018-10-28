play
Helicopter crash at Leicester City FC

The Leicester City owner's helicopter has crashed in a car park outside the club's ground.

It happened as it left the stadium following a Premier League match against West Ham United.

The BBC has been told the owner of the club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the helicopter.

Vichai SrivaddhanaprabhaPA

Leicester had drawn 1-1 against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

The match finished about an hour before the helicopter took off from the pitch.

King Power Stadium Leicester
Flowers have been left by well-wishers at the King Power Stadium

The number of people on board has not been confirmed.

A statement has been issued by Leicester City Football Club. It says "We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established."

A match between Leicester City Women and Manchester United Women that was set to take place on Sunday has been postponed.

People have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Leicester City players Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire tweeted praying hands.

Jamie Vardy tweets praying hand emojis in response to helicopter crash at Leicester CityJamie Vardy / Twitter
Harry Maguire tweets praying hand emojis in response to helicopter crash at Leicester CityHarry Maguire / Twitter

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said his 'thoughts are with everyone at Leicester City.'

Gary Lineker tweets in response to helicopter crash at Leicester CityGary Lineker / Twitter

