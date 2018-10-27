Mind-blowing Art Aquarium celebrates Japanese culture

What do you get when you take 5000 goldfish, 100 different sized fishbowls, a load of multicoloured lights? A super cool art aquarium of course!

Japanese artist Hidetomo Kimura created the exhibition and says he was inspired by his Japanese culture.

"Goldfish were introduced to Japan 500 years ago from China, and they have formed a goldfish culture in Japan and developed to this day," said Kimura.

Kimura decided to dedicate an entire exhibition to celebrating goldfish and their beauty.

The goldfish in it are the most ordinary and the cheapest ones, but together, they create a breathtaking view.

"This work is quite difficult to make and is the main exhibit. The work 'Oiran' is my first creation with a history of ten years. It is acknowledged as the most unique work of mine," said Kimura.

Art Aquarium has already been held in 32 cities around the world with 9.25 million attendees, but it is its first time in China.