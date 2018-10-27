play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 09:05

Mind-blowing Art Aquarium celebrates Japanese culture

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

What do you get when you take 5000 goldfish, 100 different sized fishbowls, a load of multicoloured lights? A super cool art aquarium of course!

Japanese artist Hidetomo Kimura created the exhibition and says he was inspired by his Japanese culture.

"Goldfish were introduced to Japan 500 years ago from China, and they have formed a goldfish culture in Japan and developed to this day," said Kimura.

Kimura decided to dedicate an entire exhibition to celebrating goldfish and their beauty.

The goldfish in it are the most ordinary and the cheapest ones, but together, they create a breathtaking view.

"This work is quite difficult to make and is the main exhibit. The work 'Oiran' is my first creation with a history of ten years. It is acknowledged as the most unique work of mine," said Kimura.

Art Aquarium has already been held in 32 cities around the world with 9.25 million attendees, but it is its first time in China.

More like this

Artist Evans Ngure
play
0:42

The man who turns rubbish into works of art

A tiny cat sitting on a finger

Artist Kakuho Fujii creates tiniest animal sculptures

Pigcasso the painting pig
play
0:51

Pigcasso: The animal artist superstar

Top Stories

Three pumpkins
image

Your pump-tastic pumpkin pictures!

Lauren and AJ
play
0:37

Strictly star Lauren gives us her Halloween face!

Presenter Ricky Boleto lying face down in the Newsround studio. Various broadcast equipment is scattered on the floor.

Why are people lying on the floor with their stuff?

comments
3
Newsround Home