Brexit: BBC expert answers your questions about what Brexit means for the UK

Brexit is one of the biggest issues the UK has faced for a long time.

Leaving the European Union is also of the most uncertain issues, with loads of people on each side having lots of different views about how it will affect all of us.

The language that is used is really complicated and it can be difficult to get explanations on what everything means.

So we asked you for the questions you wanted answers to, and then we took them to the BBC's Europe expert to get answers.

What is Brexit and why is it happening?

Let's start at the beginning - what does Brexit actually mean?

Brexit is a word you'll have heard a LOT over the last two years. It's a made-up word to talk about BRitain, EXITing the European Union - BREXIT.

The European Union (EU) is a club of countries in Europe that work closely together and do business together.

Brexit is happening because the British people decided in a vote in 2016 that the UK should leave the EU.

But lots of things still need to be worked out about how the UK and the EU will work together once the UK leaves.

Why did people vote to leave?

There are lots reasons why adults in the UK voted to leave the EU.

For example, some people believe that the European Union holds the UK back from doing business elsewhere around the world, they don't like that the UK has to follow rules that are voted on by other countries, and have to pay money into the EU spending pot. Plus they feel the UK should have more control over who is allowed into the country and who isn't.

Other people think that being in the EU being many benefits to the UK, but the referendum ended with Leave side getting the most votes.

Will there be another referendum?

Some people, senior politicians and groups have called for another referendum now depending on what deal Theresa May can strike with the EU.

In June last year, adults in the UK voted for the UK to leave the European Union

Others say the result of the 2016 referendum should be respected and that voters have had their final say.

They say that now people have more information about what Brexit might mean for the UK, there should be another vote.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she has no plans to call for another vote and the decision to leave is final.

What happens when the UK leaves?

The truth is we don't know yet.

That is what Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to work out with the leaders of the other European countries at the moment.

She has made a proposal to them that is being called the "Chequers" deal - that's because her plan was agreed at the Prime Minister's country house - called Chequers.

However not everyone is happy with the plan and some of her most senior ministers resigned because they didn't agree with it.

The pink area shows which countries are in the EU

In fact, lots of politicians - in all the main political parties - have very different views on what should happen next.

Whatever deal Theresa May does strike with the EU, there will be a vote on it in the UK Parliament.

How does the UK plan to leave?

There are two main parts to the UK leaving the EU:

A deal arranging for the UK to leave, and

A deal saying what the future relationship between the UK and the EU will be like

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019 and has to stick to EU laws until then.

Theresa May says she wants to have agreed a deal to leave the EU, and to have a clear idea of the UK's future relationship with the EU, in time for that deadline.

If that happens, there would be 21 months of what is being a called a "transition period".

The UK government says the point of the "transition period" is to make it easier and smoother for people in the UK and the EU to prepare for any changes a new relationship would bring.

Why are people talking about Northern Ireland?

The situation with Northern Ireland is particularly complicated as it's the only part of the UK which shares a land border with an EU country - the Republic of Ireland.

A period of violence in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles was brought to an end by the Good Friday Agreement. Part of that deal involved removing the visible elements of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - things like border guards and checkpoints.

So it's a very sensitive issue - both the UK government and the EU say they don't want to bring back those visible elements of the border.

Working out how to do that whilst also leaving the EU is proving a very difficult problem for both sides.

What about the EU?

EU politicians have said they want to work out a deal with the UK but say there are lots of difficulties.

They have also said they don't want the UK to "cherry pick" a new deal - that means choose all their favourite bits from the EU and not take the bits they don't like.

Whatever deal the UK and the EU work out also has to be voted on by the European Parliament.

What about European citizens who live here?

"You are our friends, our neighbours... We want you to stay." Theresa May

That's one of the things that's being worked out in the discussions between the UK and the EU.

But the prime minister has tried to reassure EU citizens living in the UK that, in the event no deal can be reached "your rights will be protected".

When does it have to be done by?

There have been lots of deadlines over the last few years, but the UK and the EU to be ready for Brexit on 29 March 2019.

Any deal has to be agreed in time for it to be passed by both the EU and the UK Parliaments by that date.